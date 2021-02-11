How I Cut My GTI's Weight Where It Matters Most: Unsprung and Rotational Mass

One of the few gripes I have with my 2010 VW GTI is how heavy it feels on its feet. And it is heavy, for a hot hatch. Tipping the scales at around 3,100 pounds, it’s a couple hundred pounds too porky in general. But reducing unsprung weight in particular really improved the car's performance. Chris Rosales is an author at Car Bibles, a coming-soon sister site to The Drive focusing on automotive adventures and DIY tips to help you get the most out of your car. That includes modding as well as maintenance, especially upgrades you can do without spending all the money. -- Andrew P. Collins, Car Bibles EIC

Chris Rosales Strictly speaking, weight isn't my entire problem here, but it will certainly help.

The iron-block EA888 TSI engine that hangs (literally) in the engine bay makes most of the curb weight figure sit in the very front of the car, relatively high up. After wrecking a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4s' in 8,000 miles, I decided it was time to do something about it, focusing on the front suspension, brakes and wheels. As any self-respecting car owner does, I was Googling “mk6 gti racecar sick” one night and found some interesting info on forums. The actual VW-factory Grand-Am PQ35-based race cars run aluminum uprights (the part that holds the wheel bearing) and aluminum control arms. PQ35 and its variations are the platforms that 2004-2013 Golfs, 2008-2012ish Passats and CCs, and Audi TTs run on. No Golf ever came with aluminum suspension for cost savings. Mk5 Golfs used a cast steel front lower arm, and a cast steel upright. Mk6 Golfs upgraded the lower arm to a stamped steel unit. So where did that aluminum stuff on the race cars come from? It didn’t look like bespoke motorsport hardware; it was suspiciously mass-produced looking. I started spitballing with Google, going back and forth with various Volkswagen platform-mates. I looked up “VW Passat aluminum uprights” and hit the jackpot. These looked exactly like the parts on the race car. I went to a parts catalog, input a 2009 Passat 2.0T, and found a part number that cross-referenced to just one other car: the VW CC.

Chris Rosales After some Googling, came across this... too expensive new though.

These cars are on the stretched PQ46 platform, basically a longer PQ35. As cars that are heavier and exist more upmarket, some bean counter at VW green-lit an engineer’s plea for weight-saving aluminum suspension members front and back. A decade or so later, the dumb kid writing this article is going to take full advantage of it. I browsed my local junkyard listings and found a few Passats and a CC, but I'd advise you to never bet on any boneyard car having the parts you need. I always make sure there are a few options before I make the 40-mile trip to my favorite yard. That said, this yard has some ridiculously tasty parking lot oranges so the trip was never going to be a total loss. Both Passats were a bust, but I got what I needed from the husk of a CC.

Chris Rosales Freshly picked from a rear-ended Volkswagen CC.

I was so excited to get the old parts of my car to weigh the difference that I just sat and examined the new upright for an hour in my garage. I had to wait until the next morning to dig in. I did buy another wheel bearing that night, to make the front a matching pair of new ones. The next morning I got up bright and early, shotgunned a rose milk tea, and tore the front suspension completely apart in 45 minutes. I had my strut-spreading technique down from a particularly rough night with my Bilsteins... but that's a story for another time.

Chris Rosales Left is stock Golf Mk6, right is CC Aluminum.

Once I got everything off I was able to weigh stuff up. It worked out like this: Mk6 GTI stamped steel control arm: 5.2 pounds per side

CC Aluminum control arm: 3.4 pounds per side

Difference: 1.8 pounds per side for a total of 3.6 pounds saved

Mk6 GTI cast steel upright: 9.4 pounds per side

CC aluminum upright: 6.4 pounds per

Difference: 3 pounds per side for a total of 6 pounds saved

Total weight saved: 9.6 pounds unsprung non-rotating weight Another hour of re-install and my nearly 10-pound weight reduction was finalized! And since that weight was unsprung, as in, not held up by the car's suspension (it is part of the suspension after all) it has an even greater affect on the car's performance. In a good way. Since this topic comes up a lot while discussing the weight of wheels, there are some misconceptions floating around regarding the difference between unsprung mass and rotating mass. Shaving rotating mass, reducing the moving weight of your wheel and tire set and driveline bits that physically spin, is hugely beneficial for performance and efficiency. The less weight that the engine has to spin, more power actually makes it to the ground. Unsprung mass is a little less clear, but it definitely changes the natural frequency of the suspension. I've felt no ill effects from this modification yet, though I'm not quite ready for driving impressions as there are more exciting mods afoot.

Chris Rosales The new johnnies going on, with my new suspension stuff. One could say, it's suspenseful.

The suspension swap cut my unsprung mass, but for a reduction in rotating mass I bought myself a set of used 17-inch Wedsport SA-97F wheels. UpGarage USA had them in a warehouse for $380, and they were perfect fitment for the GTI. The stock 17-inch Denver wheels weigh 26 pounds without tires. The Weds weighed 19 pounds without tires, a huge rotational weight saving. I used the same sized Michelin PS4S tire as a control tire. With that, we have 28 pounds of rotational weight savings. That's huge, and that’s before my next magic trick…

Chris Rosales Freshly installed, and kinda rusty from sitting around. I ended up getting these resurfaced, dont worry.