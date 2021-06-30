Mitsubishi Shareholders Are Pushing to Revive the Lancer Evolution: Report

Ralliart, as Kato previously reaffirmed, will kick off with branded accessories, though Mitsubishi's original announcement seemed to also confirm two new, future performance models. Coming 2023 or beyond, at least one of these would seem to be an SUV, for which a reimagined Pajero would be a strong candidate. The Montero, as we knew it, exited production in May after a 40-year run and would be ripe for revival as an electrified SUV of some sort.

"We would like to create a car that allows customers to experience the electrification technology, SUV technology with high off-road driving performance, and the comfort performance in a functional and enjoyable space," commented Kato.

It remains to be seen what trajectory Ralliart will follow after its reintroduction, and whether it will again signify serious performance vehicles. At least we can now take comfort knowing, though, that there's momentum within Mitsubishi to bring back the Evo.

