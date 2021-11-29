This Ralliart Appearance Pack Is Everything Wrong with Mitsubishi Today

It's been a minute and a half since Mitsubishi has done anything remotely cool and judging by the branding shenanigans it's getting up to overseas, it isn't likely the once-great automaker will be breaking that streak any time soon.
Brought to our attention by Motor1, Mitsu has introduced new Ralliart versions of the Pajero Sport SUV and Triton pickup in Thailand. Ralliart-branded enhancements include a little bit of red trim on the bumpers, a small rear spoiler for the Pajero's tailgate, and a bedliner for the Triton. There's also some molding on the Pajero's fenders, mud flaps, floor mats, and, of course, the requisite Ralliart decals on the rear fenders. Sadly, no actual performance-related upgrades or indeed any modifications that affect how these vehicles drive are included... unless, of course, you can convince yourself that that spoiler on the back of the Pajero is indeed creating noticeable downforce.