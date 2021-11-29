This Ralliart Appearance Pack Is Everything Wrong with Mitsubishi Today

Per Motor1, the Ralliart appearance packs can only be had on the rear-wheel-drive variants of both trucks and are exclusively available with black or white paint.

In contrast, the U.S.-market Lancer Ralliart from 2009 differentiated itself from the vanilla-spec Lancer with toned-down versions of the Evo X's 4B11 engine, twin-clutch transmission, and AWD system with limited-slip diffs front and back. It was a proper budget sport compact; no big stickers down the side, though, so I guess that's a point for the New Ralliart column.

As part of a financial report published earlier this year, Mitsubishi expressed plans to resurrect the Ralliart brand as well as re-enter motorsport. While we're still holding out hope that the latter will result in some good Mitsubishi news for a change, we can't say we're overly impressed with this first step regarding the former.

