The Mitsubishi Starion 4WD Rally Was Built Too Late for Group B, But It Birthed a Rally Empire

All-wheel drive and turbocharging's near-simultaneous introduction to rally turned the sport into a rival for Formula One almost overnight, and everyone—even the Soviets—wanted in on the fun. Not every entry was a successful one, though, and at least one carmaker's Group B campaign went down in flames. One company seemingly scared of such embarrassment was Mitsubishi, which waited so long to homologate its own, Starion-based rally car that Group B was over before it was ready to race.

First revealed as a prototype at the 1983 Tokyo Motor Show, the Starion 4WD Rally had all the trappings of the Audi Quattro that won the 1982 World Rally Championship (and nearly 1983's as well). It had more in common with the Quattro than a two-door coupe body and turbocharged drivetrain, too; as development at newborn Ralliart was influenced by former Audi Sport UK engineer Alan Wilkinson, who was keen to rectify the Quattro's infamous nose-heaviness in the Starion 4WD Rally.