These Videos of the Old WRC Safari Rally Show How Brutal it Truly Was

If you can't get enough classic rally footage, you can watch the full highlight reels on the WRC+ streaming service. WRC has a full playlist of shorter historic rally clips on YouTube here, which includes gems from ludicrous Group B monsters and other features on important cars, drivers and events. There's even a jump supercut!

If it's just too hot or wet outside this holiday weekend where you live, I can't think of a better way to spend it than watching sick rally jumps.

As for the Safari Rally itself, there is some hope we'll see it back on the WRC calendar soon. It's still been running as part of the African Rally Championship in the meantime, but has become a candidate event in 2019 for a possible WRC round, reports the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation. FIA delegates will take a closer look at this year's event to make sure it's ready to return to top-level rallying's calendar. This year's Safari Rally runs from July 5-7, and current WRC competitor Hyundai will be there during a recce to prepare for a potential 2020 return.