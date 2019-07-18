Found for Auction: One-of-62 Citroën BX 4TC Group B Rally Car in Unbelievable Condition

Audi, Peugeot, Lancia, Renault, Ford—all names people associate with the Group B era of rally, considered by many fans to be the sport's golden days. Small enclaves of rally enthusiasts remember the series' more obscure participants, such as Opel and Toyota, but even those up on their racing history tend to forget the involvement of one of France's quirkier automakers: Citroën.

No need to worry, though, as we're here to provide all the briefing you'll need to catch up to speed. In all, it'll help you appreciate this pristine example of Citroën's short-lived rally-fighter, the BX 4TC, offered for auction by Gooding & Company.