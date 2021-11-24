This Mitsubishi Evo Tribute Pickup Is a DIY Masterpiece in the Making

Shop trucks are often just tired old pickups tasked with hauling car parts around town without receiving a lot of love. However, some find themselves building something altogether more special that serves its original purpose while becoming a creative outlet. Origin Automotive in the U.K. went the latter route, putting together this charming blue compact ute. The base for the build is a Proton Jumbuck, a little front-wheel-drive unibody truck hailing from Malaysia. Also known as the Arena, the Jumbuck is based on the Proton Wira, itself using the same platform as the 1991 Mitsubishi Lancer. Indeed, in stock form, the Jumbuck features a Mitsubishi 4G15 four-cylinder, good for just 90 horsepower.

Facebook/Origin Automotive The beating heart of a Satria GTi lives on.

However, being related to the Mitsubishi Lancer by blood actually opens up some doors for those eager to modify the Jumbuck itself. The gang at Origin ripped out the original engine for something spicier, subbing in a 4G93P plucked from a Proton Satria GTi. It's otherwise known as the naturally aspirated version of the turbo motor used in the Mitsubishi Lancer GSR. It's good for 138 horsepower thanks to its 1.8-liter displacement and double-overhead cams. The Jumbuck was then given the Evo aesthetic with fenders and a front bumper from the Lancer Evolution II. A few bits of a widebody kit and a glorious vented hood add to the look. The benefit of everyone loving the early Evo Lancers is that fiberglass reproduction parts, and even fake headlights, are readily available, making sourcing parts for such a build a touch easier than one might think. A lot of the style also comes down to the perfect wheel choice—a set of XXR 527s wrapped in nice wide rubber. Having just the right amount of poke and clearance is key to getting the right look, and Origin nailed it here. Between this and the new Ford Maverick, it's clear that lowered minitrucks are back.