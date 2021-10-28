Someone Lowered a 2022 Ford Maverick Already and It Looks Sick

Since no company officially makes an aftermarket lowering kit for the Maverick (yet), Edwards had to improvise. He took some measurements of the Maverick strut assembly and went to an auto parts store. After comparing a few options, he left with a pair of struts meant for a sixth-generation Nissan Sentra.
Edwards said that the strut mounted right up after replacing the top mounting cap with the factory Maverick part, and the only modification needed was a small 3/8-inch slotting on the bottom bolt hole.
The rears were a little more complicated. Edwards found a set of rear shocks meant for a number of older Fords ('66 Bronco and late '70s F-Series pickups) that also fit on the Maverick. Then, he cut down the rear springs and replaced the lower spring insulators.