Someone Lowered a 2022 Ford Maverick Already and It Looks Sick

Judging by the 100,000+ reservations for the new 2022 Ford Maverick, it'd be an understatement to call it well-received in the United States. The truck that's capable of 42 miles per gallon in the city brings the small pickup back into the limelight without sacrificing utility, and with a price tag of just over $20,000, it was only a matter of time before enthusiasts got their hands on one.

That's where Adam Edwards comes in. He's the owner Tedder's Body Shop in Searcy, Arkansas, and it didn't take long for him to become one of the first with a modded Maverick. Within a few days of taking delivery, he found a way to lower it.