LA Dodgers' Owner Readies His Weapons-Grade Ford Raptor Trophy Truck

Speaking ahead of the race, Patton stated “I can’t wait to bring Fastball down to San Felipe. April is an important month in both baseball and off-road racing, as each sport’s top teams work hard to establish themselves early in the year. We know we’ve got the players to do that with the Dodgers, and we’re hoping to match that intensity and those results with Fastball.” Unfortunately, the team placed 20th in class in the opening race. However, the team is still getting to know the new trophy truck as their first desert experience was behind the wheel of a Vintage Class 1973 Toyota Land Cruiser at the Baja 1000; where they accidentally won.

“Our adventure in Baja was just the start of an incredible adventure,” says Patton, adding, “When we found out we won the 50th Anniversary of the sport’s most prestigious race, we were hooked! But more importantly, we were ready to step out of the minors and work our way up the system, and that’s why we worked with Jimco to bring a brand-new Trophy Truck Spec build to the desert. We can’t wait to see all the off-road fans wearing Dodger blue.”