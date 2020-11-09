For over a year now, the seabirds and dolphins that flitter and frolic about Georgia's picturesque St. Simons Sound have shared their home with an unwelcome guest: the capsized cargo ship MV Golden Ray, a 656-foot car carrier with 4,200 new Hyundais and Kias aboard that rolled over in shallow waters last September. But this week brings some good news for nature, and for fans of extremely violent, unprecedented salvage operations: our all-too-human plan to chop up the ship, cars and all, with a gigantic metal chain is finally underway. On Friday, the St. Simons Sound Incident Response team announced the salvage crew had begun making its first cut on the bow of the Golden Ray, using a 400-foot-long anchor chain strung underneath the ship and pulled back, forth and slowly upward by a pair of high-tension winches on each side. Imagine a two-man saw and you get the rough idea, except instead of a couple of old-timey lumberjacks on either end, it's the VB-10000, the country's largest heavy-lift floating crane.

And instead of a tree, that chain—whose individual links are a foot and a half long and weigh 80 pounds—is cutting through a whole lot of Hyundai Sonatas. Officials expect things will get messy as the ship is cut into eight pieces over the next week. "We expect there will be noise, fires, product discharges, and debris once we begin the cutting and lifting process. It would be unrealistic to say that this operation will be clean and perfect,” Georgia Department of Natural Resources State Coordinator John Maddox said. "We installed a multi-layer environmental protection system and have practiced prevention and response strategies for several months. We are prepared to protect the community and environment of St. Simons Sound."

