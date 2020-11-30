Giant Chain Rips Through Dozens of Cars as Capsized Cargo Ship Gets Chopped Up

The saga of the MV Golden Ray, a 656-foot-long car carrier built in South Korea, is finally nearing its end. For those unaware, shortly after midnight on Sept. 8, 2019, the ship started to list over to the side as it departed the Port of Brunswick in Georgia with 4,200 used Hyundais, Kias, and other used cars onboard. Eventually, it capsized in shallow water, and a salvage operation to clean up the mess has been in the works ever since.

Sunday, after months of waiting, the first section of the ship was removed with the help of a giant ship-cutting chain, and images of the automotive carnage were released. The first slice of the massive ship cut by the chain—which is basically like the biggest backpacking chainsaw ever—reveals dozens of vehicles either chopped up just like the ship or in a truly sorry state after months underwater. It's reported that mostly Hyundais and Kias are onboard; however, this first section reveals a diverse mix, including Chevy trucks and several single-cab short-bed Ram pickups.