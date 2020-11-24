You’ll Need at Least $200,000 to Buy Eddie Van Halen’s Former Ferrari 550 Maranello Track Car

Rock legend Eddie Van Halen unfortunately passed away at age 65 back in October, making a bad year even worse. In the time since, the world's been reminded of his car hobby, which included more than a few stellar collector examples. He owned a beautiful red Lamborghini Miura, a Porsche 911 GT3 RS and a pair of Audi R8s—one V8 and one V10. The car in question now, though, is a 2000 Ferrari 550 Maranello track car once owned by Van Halen that's headed to auction. Lightly modified to go racing, it's being sold on Gottahaverockandroll.com, with a reserve of $200,000.

The car was bought by Van Halen to race with his brother, according to the ad, and it's apparently far from stock. It has aftermarket bucket seats, a roll cage, and racing harnesses instead of regular seatbelts. That all complements the 550 Maranello's standard running gear, which includes a 5.5-liter, 485-horsepower V12. Like every other example, this one comes with a six-speed manual transmission and a gated shifter; no automatic transmission was offered.