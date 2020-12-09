The Golden Ray Car Carrier Might've Capsized Because of Improperly Loaded Kia Telluride SUVs

The now-infamous MV Golden Ray cargo ship is in the process of being cut up by what else—a giant chain. The diverse group of around 4,200 vehicles on board were en-route to the Middle East—some to be sold, others just being transported. These plans were derailed when the ship listed over near the port of Brunswick in Georgia and planted itself firmly on the seafloor, which resulted in the salvage operation now underway.

Now, new details concerning why the ship may have capsized have surfaced, with Car and Driver discovering a forensic report compiled by the Coast Guard that attempts to break down the reason for the ship's snafu. In a nutshell, there are a few reasons why it happened, but one of the most glaring is pretty rudimentary: The ship was top-heavy. Smaller Kia Fortes and Hyundai Accents were unloaded when the ship ported in Brunswick and they were replaced with Kia Tellurides which are, of course, much heavier than the compact Fortes and Accents. This may have not been such an issue if the trucks were placed on a lower deck, or if 1,500 tons of ballast water hadn't been emptied from the ship, but they were loaded onto the 12th deck. In total, the Golden Ray has 13 decks.