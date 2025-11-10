The 2027 Kia Telluride Looks Like a Budget Range Rover That’s Missing a Face

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

It’s always an exciting moment in this business when an automaker sends you an email containing images of a car you haven’t seen yet. It’s especially exciting when that vehicle happens to be the next-gen Telluride, because Kia’s design as of late has been, in a word, expressive. Still, I wasn’t prepared for the face of the new SUV the first time I saw it a couple of days ago, and, even now, I don’t know how to feel about it, other than vaguely unsettled.

These renders Kia has shared show the new SUV in X-Pro and SXP guise, and they certainly leave an impression. The X-Pro in particular is defined by a rugged expanse of matte black plastic up front, which isn’t unusual for SUVs these days. It dominates the face of the vehicle, stretching from the bottom of the bumper all the way to the hood shut line.

What really makes it odd, though, is how wide it is. This mass extends into the space where you’d normally find the headlights, which are outlined by amber daytime running LEDs. In modern Kia fashion, though, that’s not where the projectors actually are.

No, they’re kind of shoved off into vertical slits beside the inner DRLs, up against the limits of the grille. It almost gives the Telluride a sort of dead-behind-the-eyes look, quite literally because the space where you’d expect its eyes to be is blank. The SXP model adds in a splash of body color where the license plate is mounted, and trades matte black for glossy, but it treats the headlights no differently.

2027 Kia Telluride SXP. Kia

I suspect the whole front-end situation is what’s creeping me out about this vehicle. Because, from other angles, the new Telluride is actually pretty familiar. The rear isn’t nearly as puzzling as the front, since it draws certain parallels, shall we say, to the back of the latest Range Rover. That’s what I’m picking up from the way the back sort of flares out into a rounded rectangle, and the taillights take the form of LED strips right up against the sides of the gate. Their double-stripe design is an evolution of the current Telluride’s light signature.

In profile, we see a mix of Santa Fe-esque blockiness and the kind of chiseled surfacing, particularly near the wheel arches, that has defined other Kia products as of late, like the K4. There’s this visual pinch at the arches that looks better than you’d think, and flows well into the front end and rear deck. The little faux clip above the wheels is strange—I don’t understand its purpose on the Santa Cruz I recently drove, either—but Kia and Hyundai designers love to commit to a bit.

The 2027 Kia Telluride X-Pro in gold, and the SXP in black. Kia

Just about the only thing that I know I don’t like about the new Telluride’s design is its pop-out electronic door handles, which are annoying on pretty much every car they wind up on. They also wouldn’t seem to fit the X-Pro’s ostensibly rugged and purposeful vibe, but hey—how many of these things really see the trail anyway?

Inside, the cabin is clean, all straight lines and hexagons to the new Hyundai Palisade’s weird oval motif. I dig the amber and dark indigo scheme in the SXP example Kia’s provided, and it’s nice that there are still some physical inputs for the climate controls, even though all the other buttons in the infotainment stack appear to be capacitive.

The 2027 Kia Telluride X-Pro in amber, and the SXP in black. Kia

That’s all Kia is sharing about its big SUV at this moment; powertrain info and other specs were not provided, though we’d bet the new Telluride will retain a V6 and gain a hybrid option, like its cousin, the Palisade. For answers to such questions, Kia recommends looking forward to the 2027 Telluride’s full reveal on Thursday, November 20.

Got a tip on a new vehicle? We want to hear from you at tips@thedrive.com