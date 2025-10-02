Tourist in Kia Telluride Comes Dangerously Close to Tumbling Down Black Bear Pass, Forces Trail Closure

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

This happens every once in a while. Somebody in an ill-suited vehicle—or, heck, even a well-suited one—gets stuck on Colorado’s treacherous Black Bear Pass that overlooks the city of Telluride. Ironically enough, this time, it wasn’t a Toyota 4Runner or a Ford Bronco Sport; it was a Kia Telluride. The trail is now closed until further notice, as the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office looks for someone who can tow the crossover away safely.

Photos posted by the local law enforcement agency show the Kia teetering on one of Black Bear Pass’ many switchbacks. It’s pretty high up on the trail, above Bridal Veil Falls, where there’s a majestic view of the valley down below. A tourist from South Carolina was behind the wheel, and he reportedly drove up the one-way Black Bear Road despite several people warning him against it.

These photos do a decent job of showing the Kia’s immediate surroundings:

San Miguel County Sheriff’s – Colorado via Facebook

Meanwhile, this shot of an earlier incident on Black Bear Pass shows what lies below:

San Miguel County Sheriff’s – Colorado via Facebook

Black Bear Pass starts at 11,018 feet of elevation. For reference, Telluride officially sits at 8,754 feet above sea level. That means the elevation change is absolutely gnarly, and one wrong wheel placement can send you soaring. Undoubtedly, the most tragic incident on the trail in recent years involved three fatalities when a tour guide and two passengers plunged downhill in a Jeep Wrangler.

I don’t think anyone would object to the statement that this Kia driver is fortunate. It could have been so much worse, as it looks like a small weight shift could send the Telluride tumbling. I can only imagine how they felt as the car’s driver’s side looked straight down the drop.

Surprisingly, the sheriff’s report made no mention of stained shorts.

