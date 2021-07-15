Now This Is What You Don’t Want

You've gotta respect the diehard full-size off-road guys. They don't care how banged up their Squarebody Chevy gets when running up Moab's trails that are pretty tight, even for Jeeps. That said, when a big Ram pickup starts heading down Colorado's Black Bear Pass with no way to turn around, the going can get hairy. That's what happened on Thursday when a closure was forced due to a wrecked truck blocking the trail.

Black Bear Pass has gotten more famous over time as photos get shared around Facebook and people keep watching that guy get yelled at by his wife on YouTube. Even though some people say it's not as tricky as it looks, I'm not really buying it—that's a narrow trail, no matter how you shake it. Whoever was driving when this Ram HD tipped over probably feels the same way.