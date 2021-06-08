Rolled Ford Bronco Sport Drives Away From Nasty Off-Road Crash Thanks to A+ Recovery Job

Now, the initial incident happened on Saturday night. Fast forward to Sunday morning and that's when Breneiser made the Facebook post asking for a hand. By 1 p.m. local time, there was a team on-site led by Scott Parker and Mario Przepiora. I spoke with Parker on Tuesday, and he gave some background on his off-road experience:

"I work for a three letter government agency where I also teach off-road driving and recovery as one of my secondary duties. I am a certified International 4 Wheel Drive instructor and belong to the I4WDTA (International 4 Wheel Drive Trainers Association), and I have completed a lot of recoveries."

Going into it with years of experience under their belts, Parker and the rest of the team started working first and foremost at getting the Bronco Sport shiny-side-up, and finding the best place to hook their straps was crucial. As photos show, they were able to loop them near the driver's side wheels and carefully pull the Humvee they were attached to forward. With plenty of on-the-fly tweaks, they managed to get it upright and move on to the next step.

After securing the truck with a strap around its B-pillar, they were ready to pull it to higher ground. This involved anchoring it to make sure things didn't get tippy again while strategically yanking it out with the repurposed military vehicle. As Parker told me, this was particularly difficult and required a ton of teamwork to get it right the first time.

"In terms of difficulty, I would say this recovery ranked near the top, due to our limited working area and the steepness of the terrain and the inablilty to utilize more equipment. Having participated in a lot of recoveries back east, this was definitely harder. The lack of trees or other anchor points made this extremely difficult. I always carry a tool called a Pull Pal or land anchor, [and it] allows us to set an anchor point when none other exists; however, in this situation, due to the softness of the sand and the fact that we had steep angle on both sides of the trail, we had a difficult time get a good anchor point."