By now, you might think the story of the most famous stuck Jeep Wrangler in the world is complete after last night's daring recovery operation pulled it back from the brink. But no. This one's got some layers, folks. We've now confirmed that the Ford Motor Company wanted to mount a rescue effort and document it for potential use in a video that probably wouldn't please Jeep—gee, wonder why.

And though the word Bronco was never mentioned, Ford did in fact reach out to the Wrangler's owner with a genuine offer to save his truck. "We offered to help, and are glad the owner was able to safely recover their vehicle from the trail," Ford spokesman Mike Levine told The Drive.

Rumors of Ford's potential involvement with the Jeep's recovery spread around yesterday after the initial report on the sticky situation on a California bike trail went viral, and though the story was relayed to us from multiple people with inside knowledge of the rescue effort, we were unable to confirm it. That is, until we heard from Ricky Barba, the owner of the Jeep himself.