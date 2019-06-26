Alabama Ford Dealer Including American Flag, Bible, Shotgun With Every Vehicle Purchase
Well, what else do you need to go with your new pickup truck?
The rural American south is often stereotyped by the rest of the nation as being crazed over God, guns, and freedom—depending on who you ask, that assumption might not be too far off. What's more, most people in the region take pride in holding their beliefs so tightly, as a small town Alabama Ford dealership has proved with its latest promotion. Right now through July 31, if you purchase a car or pickup truck from Chatom Ford, you'll also receive a Bible, an American flag, and a real-deal shotgun.
When news of the package deal hit the internet, Facebook shares popped off like scattershot from the barrel of, well, a gun. From catching the attention of friends and family to national media outlets, you'd be right to think that sales numbers have skyrocketed for the Chatom, Alabama lot.
“It’s been running for three business days and we sold five cars. In a small town, business is booming,” sales manager Koby Palmer said in an interview with USA Today.
“I guess it went viral, as the kids say,” Palmer added.
The Ford store's decision to run this patriotic publicity stunt essentially serves as a hat tip to the enthusiastic locals, who fall in line with the 'Murica faithful.
"We live in a small town of 1,200 people. It’s a very small, rural area," Palmer added. "They lean on their religious beliefs, their pride in America, and they love to hunt.”
And for those concerned, Chatom Ford isn't just handing a shotgun to any customer that wanders in. They're instead given a certificate that's valid at local firearm shops which will only give you what's yours if you're 18 years old and can legally own said weapon. Combine these two pre-requisites with the bill of sale for your Ford car or pickup truck, and voila—shotgun.
Finally, Palmer made the point that should you wish to buy a car and leave without a Bible, flag, and gun—or any combination of the three—that's your right.
“This is just showing support for our local community,” he said. “Anyone that doesn’t 100% agree with what we’re portraying, we’re not trying to force our beliefs on anybody. We respect anybody that disagrees, no matter how vehemently they do.”
All in all, we can't think of a more fitting Fourth of July promotion for the land that bred American greats like the late Hank Williams Sr.
h/t: AutoEvolution
