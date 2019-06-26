Alabama Ford Dealer Including American Flag, Bible, Shotgun With Every Vehicle Purchase

The rural American south is often stereotyped by the rest of the nation as being crazed over God, guns, and freedom—depending on who you ask, that assumption might not be too far off. What's more, most people in the region take pride in holding their beliefs so tightly, as a small town Alabama Ford dealership has proved with its latest promotion. Right now through July 31, if you purchase a car or pickup truck from Chatom Ford, you'll also receive a Bible, an American flag, and a real-deal shotgun.

When news of the package deal hit the internet, Facebook shares popped off like scattershot from the barrel of, well, a gun. From catching the attention of friends and family to national media outlets, you'd be right to think that sales numbers have skyrocketed for the Chatom, Alabama lot.

“It’s been running for three business days and we sold five cars. In a small town, business is booming,” sales manager Koby Palmer said in an interview with USA Today.

“I guess it went viral, as the kids say,” Palmer added.