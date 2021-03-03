Rolled Toyota Tacoma Gets Absolutely Destroyed During Off-Road 'Recovery' Effort

It's not clear who the owner of the now-destroyed truck is in the video—or if he was even present—but the sense you get from watching the whole ordeal is that nobody is happy with the situation but also nobody is saying anything. Looks pretty awkward!

We've seen other more complicated recoveries go smoother before, albeit not done by these guys. A few months ago we covered the successful rescue of a Silverado pickup that was dangling off the edge of a mountain, and after that, there was the multi-article saga of the Jeep stuck on the bike trail that was also successfully recovered. Needless to say, this rescue wasn't nearly as precarious as those two, but it didn't go very well despite this.

In fact, Jorgie Maldonado of Jalados 4x4, the group that famously recovered that Jeep Wrangler stuck on a mountainside biking trail, says he's aware of this recovery. In an exchange with The Drive, he says he's unsure if this was totally unavoidable, or if the Tacoma could've been taken off the trail in a more... delicate manner.

"I saw that on the forums [but] I never saw how the truck was positioned... If you look at the video it's pretty hard to get on the side to try to get it on four wheels."

What Maldonado is saying is it may have been extremely difficult to get another truck in a position to right the stuck Tacoma on its wheels. The area where a vehicle would have to pull from looks heavily vegetated, so getting a rescue vehicle into position there may have been impossible. That being said, other tools like trail anchors or snatch blocks may have come in handy here.

In any case, it's really too bad that this Tacoma ended up completely destroyed. I hope the truck's insurance covers being dragged down a rocky chute by another vehicle because otherwise, he might be in a bit of trouble.

