Florida Driver Crashes Dodge Nitro Into Swimming Pool After Mistaking Gas Pedal for Brake

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the driver tried to avoid another car and mixed up the gas and brake pedals, knocking down a street sign, smashing through a fence, and ultimately plunging into somebody's pool. No injuries have been reported.

Somewhat ironically, this happened at the corner of Blind Pond Avenue and Blessed Place. There's a joke in there somewhere but I'm not talented enough to figure out what it is.

As funny as this incident seems, it's important to keep in mind how tragic this could've been. If the family that lives here decided to go for a dip at the same time the Nitro driver had their mishap, this story could've ended very differently.

Curiously, large vehicles crashing into swimming pools seems to be a yearly occurrence. Last August, a freakin' sewage truck, of all things, found itself tires-side-up in a Pennsylvania pool, undoubtedly ruining the summers—and appetites—of any children who lived there. The year before that, an unattended Ford F-150 Raptor rolled into a San Diego pool while a female passenger was still inside.

For those unfamiliar with the Dodge Nitro, it was a funkily styled SUV first introduced in 2007. It looked as tall as the Magnum was long and it was available in rear- or all-wheel drive. It went out of production in 2012 and we haven't really thought about it since.