2023 Kia Telluride Teases Fresh Styling and New Off-Road Trim

Just like its Hyundai Palisade platform-mate, the 2023 Kia Telluride is getting a mid-cycle refresh for the new model year. Set to debut at next week's New York International Auto Show, the facelifted Telluride doesn't look as extensively reworked as the sharpened Palisade, as far as I can tell from the two dark teaser sketches Kia released.

There appears to be a new lower front bumper design and the crossover's orange, rectangular LED headlight signatures appear to have been replaced with dual-vertical lines, but everything else I can see looks the same. The interior, however, looks like it'll be quite different from the outgoing model. The instrument and infotainment screens will now apparently live on the same piece, all luxury car-like, while the air vents are slimmer and the rest of the cabin's details look like they'll be sharpened up.

For comparison sake, here are side-by-sides of the teaser images with the current 2022 model from similar angles.