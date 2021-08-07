The 1979 Porsche 928 From Risky Business Is Up for Auction

Before Tom Cruise took a wrong turn down Wackadoodle Lane in his personal life, he was cranking out more movies than my ice cream maker serves up frosty treats. He played a small part as a hyper teenager on The Outsiders and hit his stride in the cult classic Risky Business, the explicit coming-of-age story from 1983, before moving on to big hits like Top Gun, A Few Good Men, and the Mission Impossible franchise.

Risky Business was the big breakout role for Cruise and co-star Rebecca De Mornay, but the real star (for enthusiasts, at least) was the iconic Porsche 928. After a long and pampered life in a private collection, the 928 will be available for sale at the upcoming Barrett-Jackson Houston auction with no reserve.