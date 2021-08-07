The 1979 Porsche 928 From Risky Business Is Up for Auction

This car was originally sold to the filmmakers by Chicago-based Lee Klinger Porsche, which was recognized in a pivotal role near the end of the movie. In his documentary The Quest for the RB928 (Risky Business 928), filmmaker Lewis Johnson tracked his search for this particular Porsche, and later owned it for a brief period of time. Johnsen uncovered the information that the Lee Klinger dealership sold more snub-nosed 928s than any other showroom in the country in the 1980s.
This Porsche will cross the block at Barrett-Jackson's inaugural auction in Houston, Texas September 16-18. Tempted? As Gooden’s friend Miles Dalby would say, “Sometimes, you gotta say what the f%^&.”
