Golly, I Wonder Why Tank Tread Landing Gear Never Took Off

Due to problems with bearing failures and complex maintenance, further testing of tracked landing gear on the B-50 was limited and entirely discontinued after Boeing fulfilled its contractual obligations by January 1950. That wouldn't mark the end of experimentation, though. That March, tracks would be tested on what was then the largest plane in the United States Air Force at the time, the B-36 Peacemaker—though they'd only be tested once. Takeoff was said to be particularly rough, and on landing, the treads left a trail of parts after touchdown. Having been deemed a failure, the concept was subsequently abandoned.

In retrospect, it's easy to see why treads weren't compatible with planes. Their sheer mass and complexity make them unsuitable for high-speed operation, which is why even the fastest tracked vehicles today top out at barely highway speed (a Ripsaw will do about 60 mph). Of course, the only way they could've known for sure was by trying, and trying makes for more interesting history than not every time.

