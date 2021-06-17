That Time the United States Almost Made a New Route 66 With Nuclear Bombs

Together, with the Commission's San Francisco office and the Department of Energy-funded Lawrence Radiation Laboratory—a U.C. Berkeley offshoot—the study concluded a nuke-excavated bypass would be "technically feasible," and more importantly, "much" cheaper than conventional excavation.

Carryall, an infrastructure proposal under Project Plowshare, began in 1963 while the California Department of Highways (today's Caltrans) was in the early stages of constructing the western end of Interstate 40. Its goal was to sidestep the scenic but slow Route 66 , a road that didn't fit into the national defense-supporting highway network advocated by President Eisenhower. A feasibility study conducted by the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway—or ATSF—asked the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission for help to build a shortcut through the Bristol Mountains.

Project Plowshare was running alongside another massive federal effort in the 1950s and '60s: the birth and rapid expansion of Eisenhower's Interstate Highway System. Really, it was a matter of time before the those twin ambitious would collide. And collide they did, in a rugged stretch of the Bristol Mountains in southeast California through which highway planners hoped to route the yet-to-be-completed I-40 as one of America's major east-west corridors and a replacement for dinky old Route 66.

What has to be the most spectacularly violent infrastructure proposal in American history came out of the federal government's Project Plowshare, conceived in 1951 as a way of, well, " beating atomic arms into plowshares ." It was our exploration of constructive uses for nuclear weaponry. Bombs detonated underground, officials theorized, could make for cheap ways of moving large volumes of earth—be it for mining, hollowing out caverns to store natural gas, or prepping for other kinds of infrastructure. Dams and reservoirs could be created with single bombs, while dozens-long chains of detonations could carve new canals or even entire harbors .

By harnessing the power of the atom and capturing the potential to unleash divine fire in its hands, humanity understandably developed something of a Prometheus complex when we made the first nuclear bomb. As the Cold War dragged on in the years after World War II, scientists on both sides of the Iron Curtain started looking for ways this new ability could be used for the benefit of humanity, not just to kill everything and render the planet uninhabitable. But we're not talking about nuclear power—no, we're talking about the U.S. government's very real plan to detonate a bunch of nukes in the California desert and blast a highway bypass for Route 66 into existence.

An additional 100-kiloton device would also be detonated nearby to create a drainage basin, preventing flash floods from the nearby Orange Blossom Wash. In displacing an estimated 68 million tons of earth, the blasts would create a canyon with a maximum depth of roughly 350 feet, through which the ATSF railway and the Division of Highways could route two rail lines and up to eight lanes of traffic, respectively.

As detailed in the Atomic Energy Commission's 1963 report to Congress , Carryall sought to blast a path through the Bristols about 11 miles north of Amboy—a tourist destination along Route 66—as indicated in the maps above. Here, engineers proposed boring 22 holes along a 10,940-foot stretch of mountainside, each of them 36 inches wide, 343 to 783 feet deep, and lined with corrugated metal. Nuclear devices with yields between 20 and 200 kilotons would be lowered into each of them for a combined yield of 1,730 kilotons, or about 115 times that of the "Little Boy" bomb the U.S. dropped on Hiroshima less than two decades before.

The planners' outlook was optimistic and their schedule aggressive, with work already underway at the time the Atomic Energy Commission submitted its report to Congress in January of 1964. They expected Carryall's approval later that year, two rounds of detonation to occur in early 1966, and highway construction to begin by the end of 1967. Both the highway and rail routes could be open for traffic as early as 1969.

Preliminary Design Studies in a Nuclear Excavation—Project Carryall, 1963 Concept model for Carryall detonation

Dealing With the Nuclear Fallout But anyone could start digging holes, Carryall's planners had to work out a solution for the biggest side effect of all: dealing with the fallout—figuratively and literally—of setting off almost two dozen nuclear bombs in southeast California. Air and ground shock posed the risk of damaging an aboveground gas pipeline in the area, not to mention the structures in Amboy. The blasts would also throw up clouds of dust estimated to be seven miles wide and 12,000 feet high, which, as they dispersed, could significantly lower visibility as far as 100 miles away, thus forcing highway closures. Radiological hazards were initially considered minimal, however. "Entry for an eight-hour workday or 40-hour workweek without unusual safeguards will be possible," the feasibility study declared. Citing detonation data from 1962's Project Sedan, the Atomic Energy Commission "estimated that post-shot work in the area could begin after four days," according to the University of Nevada Reno-affiliated Desert Research Institute in a 2011 report.

Operations and Safety Problems Associated With a Nuclear Excavation Project Amboy, California circa 1964

It all still looked feasible to planners. But to "ensure the proper parameters for Carryall," railway planners decided to wait on results from two other Plowshare experiments that were supposed to run back-to-back: Buggy and Galley. This pair of row charge tests involved the detonation of several buried nuclear bombs; in Buggy's case, consisting of five identical devices as first outlined in the Atomic Energy Commission's 1962 report to Congress. Data from that experiment would then inform the Galley plan: a more complex test with devices of disparate yields buried across "varying terrain or geology" somewhere in southwest Idaho, according to the Desert Research Institute's report. Galley would be the real dry run for Carryall that would provide "basic data on radioactivity distribution, ground shock, and air blast" to help determine Carryall's potential impact on the California desert.

Desert Research Institute via U.S. Department of Energy Project Galley, proposed location

Neither experiment had been run when work began on Project Carryall in 1963, despite assurances from the Atomic Energy Commission that it would happen. But only "Pre-Buggy" proofs-of-concept with high explosives were executed that year, not the actual nuclear tests, meaning the Galley experiment couldn't proceed. In January 1965, the Commission still sounded optimistic that Buggy (and subsequently Galley) would go ahead, telling Congress in a report it was assumed the Carryall project would be "feasible, safe, and otherwise possible and desirable" based on the "necessary studies and experi­ments" from Buggy and Galley. "If mutually satisfactory schedules can be arranged," the Atomic Energy Commission wrote, "the next step in the [Carryall] project would be collection of data on the site and more detailed engineering and safety evaluations."

Preliminary Design Studies in a Nuclear Excavation—Project Carryall, 1963 Project Carryall's projected schedule, circa 1963

What initially seemed like a bureaucratic delay in getting the first trial experiment off the ground would soon become a death knell for Project Carryall. The lack of progress created a domino effect that caused it to miss its window; in the Atomic Energy Commission's 1965 report, it declared there had been "no further activities in 1965 in connection with Project Carryall in view of the present incompatibility of the pace of the nuclear excavation development program and the interstate highway con­struction program." By that, the Commission meant the California Division of Highways was about out of patience. In September 1966, the Atomic Energy Commission announced I-40 construction through the Bristols would proceed using traditional means—highway officials couldn't wait on Project Plowshare any longer. Though according to the Desert Research Institute, the ATSF railway remained supportive of nuclear excavation through at least May 1970.

Google Maps Area of Bristol Mountains where Project Carryall would have unfolded