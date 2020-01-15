60 Injured By Delta Flight Dumping Jet Fuel Over Los Angeles in Emergency Landing

A Delta Airlines Boeing 777 on approach to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) for an emergency landing dumped jet fuel across a densely populated area that included six schools on Monday afternoon, causing minor injuries among some 60 adults and children and prompting a Federal Aviation Administration investigation, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Minutes after takeoff from LAX, the pilot of Delta Flight 89 bound for Shanghai, China with 181 individuals on board radioed air traffic control to declare an emergency over an "engine issue." The airport is at the edge of the Pacific, so while departing flights launch themselves out over the water, all landing flights must line up over the heart of the sprawling Los Angeles County urban grid and cross over several packed-in neighborhoods on final approach.

A plane loaded up with fuel for a long-haul flight like LA-Shanghai will actually exceed its max safe landing weight, which is fine because that extra tonnage will get burned off en route. Unless, of course, there's an emergency five minutes after takeoff. In that situation, pilots can either risk a potentially dangerous landing or dump fuel to lose weight fast. Except in serious emergencies, this is typically done over unpopulated areas at a high altitude to atomize the fuel into the atmosphere before it hits the ground.