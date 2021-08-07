Hollywood’s Iconic Barris Kustom Car Shop In Danger of Closing

While the one in the showroom is a copy, the original jet black Batmobile Barris built was once a Lincoln Futura concept car he bought from Ford for a single dollar. In a whirlwind three weeks, he and his team transformed it into the supercar of the Caped Crusaders, and many years later Barris sold it for more than $4 million (the return on investment is mind-boggling).

Pieces of Barris’ work are everywhere. After scraping together $500 in cash, then-teenager Jim McNiel scooped up the Hirohata Mercury in 1963 from a used car lot and restored it in the ‘80s with the help of automotive historian and author Pat Ganahl of Rod & Custom magazine. Today, it sits on display at the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles, where anyone can visit it and gawk at its beauty.

I hate to think about this historic site as something else, but it looks like it's going in that direction. I'm still hoping for someone to swoop in and save it like McNiel did for the Merc.

