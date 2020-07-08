PSA: Don't Patch a Motorcycle Tire With Rubber Cement

It’s not uncommon to spot crazy—and often stupid—antics on the Tail of the Dragon. Eddie Molesky doesn't fit into that category per se, though he was forced to make an impromptu repair on his bike when he visited the famous road over the fourth of July weekend. Shortly put, it involves a worn tire, a lot of rubber cement, and heaping spoonfuls of determination, for better worse.

After riding several hundred miles and doing a long stretch on a rough gravel road, Molesky discovered the back tire of his motorcycle was badly shredded. He managed to make it the remaining 250 or so miles back home with a homemade patch that you wouldn't believe without seeing. While acknowledging that the patch job was "a little janky," Molesky said that sometimes you just have to do what's necessary to get home after a long trip.

Following roughly 1,000 miles of riding, Molesky and his friends ended up at a Holiday Inn in Boone, North Carolina, when he noticed that his rear tire "looked a little thin in the middle." This was largely due to the gravel road they'd been traveling on for a while, chewing up his pavement-compound rubber. After hitting the highway the next morning, he noticed steel belts peeking out of the tire at a fuel stop, and it only got worse from there.

"Instead of just going for it and saying, 'Man I wish we would have tried something because now I'm stuck on the side of the interstate,' we pulled into a truck stop," Molesky told The Drive after his Facebook post of the fix went viral.