Forget Bullitt: This Scene from The Driver Is One of Hollywood's Greatest Car Chases

If you Google the greatest Hollywood car chases of all time, you’ll find no shortage of takes on the subject—yet this scene is criminally overlooked on nearly every list. A scene that I believe is better than Bullitt and Ronin. Yeah that’s right, I said Ronin. I’m talking about the final sequence from the 1978 film The Driver, which is quite possibly the purest example of what a Hollywood car chase should be.

The chase pits a 1973 Chevrolet C-10 454 stepside pickup against a 1976 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with bad tribal tattoos. Like Bullitt, the chase feels an hour long the first time you watch it with no dialog or background music required. Camera angles place you right on the bumper as both cars Ken Block their way through downtown Los Angeles at night.

Throughout the chase the Firebird and C-10 spend most of their time going sideways. The cars handle as if they were completely stock which, given the era, they probably were minus a heavy duty parking-brake and a roll cage. The Firebird goes full-send in nearly every scene with the C-10 always a fender-tap away trying to run it off the road. In one scene the Firebird starts a four wheel drift from hat seems like half a city block away in order to make the turn at an intersection, and loses a wheel trim ring in the process.