Fans Are Making Their Own Driver Game Since Ubisoft Won't Give Us a New One

In 1999, seven-year-old me ran into the video game section of Toys R Us and made a beeline for the video games section. I wanted—no, I needed—to play the demo on display for a new 3D open-world driving video game called Driver for the original PlayStation. Within five minutes, my adolescent mind was obsessed. The big American cars handled differently than in any other game, with flexing suspensions and flying hubcaps, and there was one button just for doing burnouts.

Intended to emulate Hollywood chases scenes in the 1970s and 1980s, Driver was an immediate hit that spawned a number of sequels over the following decade-plus. But it also had the incredible bad luck to launch just two years before Grand Theft Auto III debuted on the PS2 in 2001 and changed what we expect from video games forever. To many, Driver has always been that other car-crime game with the floaty driving physics and abominable on-foot controls.

It doesn't help that the franchise has been dormant since the last entry, Driver: San Francisco came out in 2011 for the PS3, Xbox360 and original Wii. Thankfully for the diehards, there's a fan-made effort currently underway to recreate a new version of the first Driver game for PC. Not a sequel, but an homage that marries the simple setup of the 1999 game with updated graphics. Welcome to The Driver Syndicate: