Mercury Never Made a Sable Convertible, But You Can Own This 1-Of-1 Show Car

If there were a Taboo-meets-The Price Is Right-style game in which you had to guess the selling price of a "one-of-a-kind, convertible '80s concept car," how much would you wager it costs? A couple hundred thousand—maybe even a million? Well, what if I told you one of those can be had for around the same price as a Honda Civic Sport?

Listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace is this first-generation Mercury Sable Convertible with an asking price of just $21,900. Okay, so it isn't the Dodge Viper prototype you were probably picturing, but in a weird way, this might be an even cooler buy.

Available in both sedan and family-friendly station wagon forms, the Mercury Sable and its Ford Taurus sibling came on the scene in the mid-'80s and will likely be a source of great nostalgia for anyone who grew up around that time. I feel like every cul-de-sac had at least one driveway that was home to a wagon Taurus or Sable, immediately distinguishable by its skinny, verticle taillights. Who knew a convertible version existed? Well, it didn't.