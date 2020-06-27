Lost Bullet Is Netflix’s Latest Car Action Movie, But Is It Worth Your Time? 

While scrolling through Netflix recently I came across Lost Bullet, a seemingly European film with a red sports sedan sporting a Fury Road look-alike front bumper on the cover. Upon closer look, it turned out to be a French movie about a "genius mechanic” facing murder charges who needed to track down a specific car in order to prove his innocence. Of course, curiosity intensified, and I clicked on it. After all, who doesn't love a good car movie?

I have to admit: I'm rather pleased. Lost Bullet is admittedly French, somewhat similar to the iconic Ronin, but with a cool Mad Max vibe to it. Alban Lenior plays Lino, a car mechanic who ends up in prison after crashing a Lamborghini-powered Renault Clio. Say what? He is then recruited by a special police task force to build Mad Max-style police interceptors. You know, the kind with bigger engines, better suspensions, and ramming devices to take out drug-traffickers terrorizing French highways.

This is an action movie full of protein and zero fat, the kind that you no longer see in American theaters. It's direct, to the point, and it doesn't apologize for its bruteness. And let's not forget, lots of delicious French sedans and hatchbacks. In a nutshell, a typical Euro action movie.