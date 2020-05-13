The Story Behind Mad Max: Fury Road Is As Brutal as the Movie Itself

You can probably count the number of truly groundbreaking films from the last 10 years on one hand, but if you’re not counting Mad Max: Fury Road on that list, you’d better pop up another finger. The surreal, action-packed film came nearly 30 years after Mel Gibson tore his way through a post-apocalyptic landscape in a V8 Interceptor, and as a recent in-depth piece from The New York Times explains, its path from concept to reality could drive the plot in a film of its own.

The original Mad Max director, George Miller, returned to helm production of Fury Road and initially cast Mel Gibson as the lead. Production began in the early 2000s, but a shift in global politics after 9/11 pushed 20th Century Fox executives to pull the plug. Miller’s later success directing the animated film Happy Feet for Warner Brothers gave him the pull he needed to convince that studio to jump on board with the film.

Fury Road has precious little verbal interplay to drive the plot, so the actors had to pick their moments out of the almost always grandiose action scenes to deliver a performance, the story says.

“Because of how much detail we were having to process and how little control one had in each new situation, and how fast the takes were — tiny snippets of story moments were needed to make the final cut work — we moved fast, and it was at times overwhelming. One had to trust that the bigger picture was being held together," star Tom Hardy said about the difficulties of acting in the movie.

When all was said and done, it took three tries to get the film off the ground. Finally, Hardy was cast as the Interceptor-driving Max, who along with Charlize Theron, Zoe Kravitz, and hundreds of other cast members, stunt people, and crew headed to Namibia for filming.

Oh, and let's not forget all of the rolling monstrosities that had to be shipped across the Atlantic as well.