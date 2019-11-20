2021 Kia Seltos X-Line Urban and Trail Attack Concepts Are Ready for Adventure

In tandem with the all-new 2021 Kia Seltos' North American debut at the 2019 LA Auto Show, the Korean automaker brought two concepts based on its latest subcompact crossover, teasing some of the new model’s potential: the Seltos X-Line Trail Attack and Seltos X-Line Urban Overland Concepts. The Seltos is undoubtedly geared towards your everyday drive to the local Costco and school pick-up line, but Kia also wanted to prove that the soft-roader can be loved by enthusiasts. That's why it built this pair of concepts with aftermarket upgrades aplenty. Kia Seltos X-Line Urban Concept

Kia Kia Seltos X-Line Urban Attack Concept

Featuring a custom two-inch lift, electronically controlled all-wheel-drive with torque vectoring, and a locking center differential, the Seltos X-Line Urban Concept epitomizes the sort of city runabout built to tackle the deepest of potholes and roughest of downtown streets. Complementing the lift is a set of bespoke 17-by-8-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-season tires. The X-Line Urban Concept is further accessorized with a quad-Hella auxiliary light setup on its roof to help see through the thickest of San Francisco’s morning fog. There's also the addition of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and sat-nav system from the top-spec Seltos SX model. A roof rack and front bumper guard round out the tiny-but-tough look, which is also highlighted by contrasting hues of gold, red, and grey. Kia Seltos X-Line Trail Attack Concept

Kia Kia Seltos X-Line Trail Attack Concept