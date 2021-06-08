2023 Kia Sportage: Kia Continues to Destroy Everyone Else With Excellent Design Decisions

Kia has unveiled the first look at the 2023 Sportage and oh boy, it's a good one. The "Opposites United" design concept that the company slightly over-labored an explanation of for the EV6 has come to a futuristic, aggressive-looking high point with the Sportage. It's tempting to say it looks cooler than it has any right to; the Sportage hasn't ever really been a style icon, even if it has always been a real fun budget option that compared pretty favorably to cars twice its price. But pretentious, high-concept bits of "Opposites United" aside, Kia is putting serious work into design, with the Sportage supposed to set a new benchmark for what a modern crossover should look like, outside and in.

Kia

The first thing you can see from the photos is that it looks great. Even though it hasn't gone as balls-to-the-wall futuristic as the Hyundai Tucson (with which it shares a platform) the new Sportage just nails it in pretty much every area. That's, uh, by design. Karim Habib, Kia's Global Design Center head and senior vice president, said in the release that the process involved totally reimagining the car. "Reinventing the Sportage gave our talented design teams a tremendous opportunity to do something new; to take inspiration from the recent brand relaunch and introduction of EV6 to inspire customers through modern and innovative SUV design. With the all-new Sportage, we didn’t simply want to take one step forward but instead move on to a different level in the SUV class." Which, in all fairness, is the sort of thing automakers say while they're rolling out some of the most baffling design choices ever. But Kia, you gotta admit, has got it right on this one.

Kia The 2022 Sportage, which this reinvents

Kia The 2023 Sportage