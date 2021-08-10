Incredible 1950 Westcraft Camper Trailer Puts Your Airstream to Shame

You'd probably agree with me that most new Cadillacs are, indeed, luxurious. Compare any of them with a far more expensive Rolls-Royce, though, and the gap would be clear. That's the case with traditional Airstream campers and this astonishingly cushy 1950 Westcraft Capistrano. In addition to its flawless, three-tone, blue-over-and-under-silver paint job, it flaunts an Art Deco-inspired interior featuring refinished birch wood paneling, pine floorboards, period appliances, and way more for idealistic California living.
It's on the auction block at Bring a Trailer with a current high bid of $240,000. The sale won't be complete until tomorrow so there's plenty of time for that number to climb, which it will. It's nicer than your rich uncle's pool house and it can be towed anywhere, which is great. Only thing is, you've gotta trust other drivers not to smash the 33-foot trailer you're pulling that may also cost more than your rich uncle's pool house.
As you'd expect from something so posh, it's recently been redone by people whose names are mentioned specifically in the listing, like we should know who they are. Maybe you do if you're into SoCal style, in which case, congrats! This seems like your kind of RV.
Exactly what type of recreation this Westcraft is good for may be different than your usual camper as well. It'd be a shock to see this pull up at any national park, and the seller even offered a few suggestions on how to use it. They include "a small home, guest house, pool house, studio, office, man cave, meditation retreat, museum exhibit, or as the centerpiece of a very fine vehicle collection." They also mentioned how it wouldn't truly be suitable for a heavily trafficked VRBO, "but that's just their opinion."