Incredible 1950 Westcraft Camper Trailer Puts Your Airstream to Shame

You'd probably agree with me that most new Cadillacs are, indeed, luxurious. Compare any of them with a far more expensive Rolls-Royce, though, and the gap would be clear. That's the case with traditional Airstream campers and this astonishingly cushy 1950 Westcraft Capistrano. In addition to its flawless, three-tone, blue-over-and-under-silver paint job, it flaunts an Art Deco-inspired interior featuring refinished birch wood paneling, pine floorboards, period appliances, and way more for idealistic California living.

It's on the auction block at Bring a Trailer with a current high bid of $240,000. The sale won't be complete until tomorrow so there's plenty of time for that number to climb, which it will. It's nicer than your rich uncle's pool house and it can be towed anywhere, which is great. Only thing is, you've gotta trust other drivers not to smash the 33-foot trailer you're pulling that may also cost more than your rich uncle's pool house.