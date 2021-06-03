Pro Golfer Wins 1946 Dodge Power Wagon Restomod, So Maybe It’s Time to Practice Your Swing

I'm not sure if I'd rather be Tiger Woods and drive a Genesis or Colonial National-winning golfer Jason Kokrak and have a kitted-out 1946 Dodge Power Wagon. Sure, it'd be nice to have an incredibly safe GV80 crossover, but then again...Power Wagon. Guess that decides it.
Kokrak edged out fellow PGA Tour pro Jordan Spieth last week at the Colonial Country Club near Ft. Worth, Texas for a W at the Charles Schwab Challenge. It's for that reason said Power Wagon is painted in non-metallic Dove Blue and fitted with "SCHWAB" badges where it used to say "DODGE," but that's besides the point. Let's learn more about the rig built by Legacy Classic Trucks out of Wyoming.
Being a restomod, it's far fancier than any old Power Wagon ever left the factory in 1946. The interior pays tribute to the Colonial tournament, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, with tartan plaid materials on the door cards and more. It's got scuffable leather, too, like the boots of whoever owned the truck originally.
The 40x13.5-inch Toyo Open Country tires do most of the legwork in terms of making this thing look quasi-modern, and they're complemented by 17-inch beadlock-style wheels. To retain bits of its heritage, the Power Wagon still rides on leaf spring suspension, though Legacy Classic Trucks installed units with a different spring rate to make the ride more comfortable. The original chassis is still intact, too, albeit with tons of fabrication upgrades.