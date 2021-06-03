Pro Golfer Wins 1946 Dodge Power Wagon Restomod, So Maybe It’s Time to Practice Your Swing

Gotta cut those double bogeys way down, man.

By Caleb Jacobs
Via Charles Schwab
Caleb Jacobs View Caleb Jacobs's Articles

I'm not sure if I'd rather be Tiger Woods and drive a Genesis or Colonial National-winning golfer Jason Kokrak and have a kitted-out 1946 Dodge Power Wagon. Sure, it'd be nice to have an incredibly safe GV80 crossover, but then again...Power Wagon. Guess that decides it.

Kokrak edged out fellow PGA Tour pro Jordan Spieth last week at the Colonial Country Club near Ft. Worth, Texas for a W at the Charles Schwab Challenge. It's for that reason said Power Wagon is painted in non-metallic Dove Blue and fitted with "SCHWAB" badges where it used to say "DODGE," but that's besides the point. Let's learn more about the rig built by Legacy Classic Trucks out of Wyoming.

Via Charles Schwab/Legacy Classic Trucks

Being a restomod, it's far fancier than any old Power Wagon ever left the factory in 1946. The interior pays tribute to the Colonial tournament, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, with tartan plaid materials on the door cards and more. It's got scuffable leather, too, like the boots of whoever owned the truck originally.

The 40x13.5-inch Toyo Open Country tires do most of the legwork in terms of making this thing look quasi-modern, and they're complemented by 17-inch beadlock-style wheels. To retain bits of its heritage, the Power Wagon still rides on leaf spring suspension, though Legacy Classic Trucks installed units with a different spring rate to make the ride more comfortable. The original chassis is still intact, too, albeit with tons of fabrication upgrades.

Via Charles Schwab/Legacy Classic Trucks
Via Charles Schwab/Legacy Classic Trucks
Via Charles Schwab/Legacy Classic Trucks
Via Charles Schwab/Legacy Classic Trucks

Rather than messing with the proportions of the truck to fit a hulking diesel engine with a wider grille and longer hood, Legacy dropped in a 430-horsepower GM LS3 that's relatively compact. Output gets sent to a 4L85 automatic transmission like you'd find in one-ton Chevy pickups and is further handled by a twin-stick Atlas transfer case so you can control the front and rear axles independently. It should be plenty capable, then, just like the original.

Lastly, they've ditched the power takeoff-driven front winch for a 12,000-pound Warn recovery tool. It fits there pretty seamlessly and looks proper next to the dangling gold chains as well as the red tow hooks. That bumper was reworked so as to not stick so far out from the truck, though it's still plenty big and imposing like a Power Wagon should be.

Gotta say, this year's prize truck might be my pick over 2019's "Schwab" Challenger awarded to Kevin Na, who later gave the '73 Mopar to his caddy.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ