Pro Golfer Wins 1946 Dodge Power Wagon Restomod, So Maybe It’s Time to Practice Your Swing

I'm not sure if I'd rather be Tiger Woods and drive a Genesis or Colonial National-winning golfer Jason Kokrak and have a kitted-out 1946 Dodge Power Wagon. Sure, it'd be nice to have an incredibly safe GV80 crossover, but then again...Power Wagon. Guess that decides it.

Kokrak edged out fellow PGA Tour pro Jordan Spieth last week at the Colonial Country Club near Ft. Worth, Texas for a W at the Charles Schwab Challenge. It's for that reason said Power Wagon is painted in non-metallic Dove Blue and fitted with "SCHWAB" badges where it used to say "DODGE," but that's besides the point. Let's learn more about the rig built by Legacy Classic Trucks out of Wyoming.