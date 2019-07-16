Abomination or Brilliance: Check Out This Modern Dodge Challenger 'Daytona' Recreation
While it may not be a 200-mph machine like the original, it still boasts a 5.7-liter Hemi and an intoxicating exhaust note.
If you've been hoping for a true modern rendition of the original Dodge Charger Daytona, the big-winged NASCAR homologation special built to go over 200 miles per hour, then you’re most likely unhappy with Dodge's revival of the nameplate by way of a four-door muscle sedan. However, GAA Classic Cars in Greensboro, North Carolina might have something for you if you’ve really been lusting for a present-day recreation of the coveted model. Up for auction at one of the company's upcoming events is this unique Dodge Challenger-based Daytona recreation which, depending who you ask, may be a worthy replica or a total flop.
Its bones seem to be worthy, though, as it appears to have started life as a 2013 Dodge Challenger R/T with the Super Track Pack, which bundled sport suspension and a 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 that made 372 horsepower. Then, it’s been given its custom makeover complete with a slant-nose front end, hideaway headlights, and a giant rear wing. But the outfitter didn’t stop there, giving the car a unique white interior with red trim to match the white exterior. To complete the look, it’s been festooned with 20-inch aluminum wheels, wrapped up in 245/45ZR20 Goodyear Summer Performance tires.
This custom Challenge hails in from the car collection of George Shinn, the former owner of the New Orleans Hornets professional basketball team (now the New Orleans Pelicans). Shinn also owned the AAA Chicago White Sox minor league baseball team, the Charlotte Knights.
He is a known car collector who built a massive 10,000-square-foot barn on his property in Nashville, Tennessee, just to house the majority of his personal collection. Shinn’s collection mostly consists of a wide variety of American classics, ranging from original muscle cars to classic hot rods.
GAA Classic Cars didn’t list a starting price for the Challenger Daytona, but it will be heading to its major November auction with no reserve.
