Now's the Time to Buy This NASCAR Party Rig With a Dedicated Racing Sim Inside

Inside, there’s a legit racing simulator with a bucket seat and multiple flat-screen monitors. That way, you can pretend to be at the track even when some unforeseen circumstances keep that from happening. For those that'd rather move around and get their groove on, there's even a pair of dance floors with custom lighting on the top and bottom deck.

The truck’s roof holds a grill, a two-tap keg system, an onboard generator, a patio with furniture, and a fireman pole proudly flying the American flag. The truck made its debut in 2015 at the Daytona 500, decked out in all its fun-having glory and patriotic scheme.