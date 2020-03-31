Now's the Time to Buy This NASCAR Party Rig With a Dedicated Racing Sim Inside

What better use for a retired fire truck than a rockin' race weekend hangout?

By Chris Teague
There's a great chance you had a friend in high school with a minivan that everyone referred to as the "party wagon." There's an equally great chance that it was a steaming pile o' junk. Fortunately, growing up means getting better toys, and that's exactly the case here. This is a 1992 Seagrave Firetruck that's been custom-converted for weekend fun at the racetrack, one that'd be the star of any Talladega camping lot.

Inside, there’s a legit racing simulator with a bucket seat and multiple flat-screen monitors. That way, you can pretend to be at the track even when some unforeseen circumstances keep that from happening. For those that'd rather move around and get their groove on, there's even a pair of dance floors with custom lighting on the top and bottom deck.

The truck’s roof holds a grill, a two-tap keg system, an onboard generator, a patio with furniture, and a fireman pole proudly flying the American flag. The truck made its debut in 2015 at the Daytona 500, decked out in all its fun-having glory and patriotic scheme. 

All in all, its purpose and backstory might be the best part. The firetruck was created as a rolling memorial to the people that lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks, though it’s not meant to be a source of sadness. Its full-body wrap has imagery that honors the lives of first responders and victims, remembering the monumental event that took place nearly 20 years ago.

It's important to note that this rig does not require a CDL to drive. That means you and yours can happily plug along, winding up the 300-cubic-inch Detroit diesel engine without worries of needing any special licensing.

There’s a lot going on here, but it could be the ultimate patriotic party wagon for the right person. Bidding is currently set to take place at the Mecum Auctions in Indianapolis in mid-May, but those dates are likely flexible in light of the current global pandemic. Judging from the looks of this truck, it might be the best way to socially isolate yourself from all of reality while still having a good time. Just remember, no more than nine people—and preferably fewer than that, if you can help it.

