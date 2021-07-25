Tom Hanks' Custom Airstream Movie Set Trailer Is For Sale

Airstream trailers are known for their unique all-aluminium finishes and retro streamliner styling that somehow never goes out of fashion. The company has customers and fans the world over, including famous movie star Tom Hanks, who owned an Airstream for decades and used it as his on-set abode during the filming of everything from Apollo 13 to Castaway to Captain Phillips. That very trailer will now be up for sale at the upcoming Bonhams auction during Monterey Car Week next month. The trailer in question is an Airstream Model 34 Limited Excella, built in 1992. The trailer accompanied Hanks to a multitude of movie sets over the years, documented by stickers in the window from each film. It appears the trailer first showed up to the filming of Sleepless in Seattle in 1993, with the last sticker denoting 2017's The Circle.

Bonhams Tom Hanks standing in front of his trailer with a man I have never met.

The two-time Academy Award winner decked out the trailer to his own personal specifications. Shipped from Airstream with just the kitchen and bathroom built-in, the rest of the interior was built out to suit its owner's personal tastes. "I had spent too much time in regular trailers with ugly décor and horribly uncomfortable furniture," said Hanks in an interview with Bonhams Magazine, "so I decided to buy a brand-new Airstream shell with an interior made to my own request." Inside, it's not so much an example of glitzy, overwrought luxury so much as Hanks' own interpretation of a comfortable home on the road. The interior has simple wood finishes on the kitchen cabinets, floor, and dining table, while the lounge area features a big, plush couch and an inviting electric fireplace. There's a simple single bed up the back, as well as a fully appointed bathroom with a shower. Notably, the mirror features the classic Hollywood lighting because hey, if you're in this trailer, you're a star.

Bonhams It sure is a trailer!

Bonhams Imagine washing your hands in that bad boy.