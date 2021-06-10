The #VanLife spectrum is a broad one, starting with budget-friendly nomadic living and ending on the other side with affluent influencers who camp in comfort 365 days a year—unless it's a leap year, in which case, make that 366. The new Airstream Intersate 24X adventure rig is for the latter who want something more lux than some people's homes but make it mobile and trailworthy. It offers a lot, really, and even at roughly $215,000 after destination, you know there's a market for it.

Clearly, I'm not a part of that market and you might not be either, but we can at least ogle at the van's laundry list of features. I'll be sure to hit the highlights, from the dually Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 platform it's built on to its solar energy harvesting capabilities. Oh, and the 42-inch LED light bar—that's what really makes it an off-roader, if you ask Instagram.