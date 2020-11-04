Get the Heck Out With This Cummins-Swapped 2005 Ford F-450 EarthRoamer

I don't have to tell you why now might be a good time to escape the everyday, so I won't. Instead, I'll tell you how you should do it: In a wonderfully large, wonderfully brown 2005 Ford F-450 tweaked by the luxury overlanders at EarthRoamer. It's up for auction on Bring a Trailer (of course) and since the hammer doesn't drop until Nov. 10, the timelines match up for you to score this 4x4 and head for the hills.

First off, one advantage of buying this rig instead of a new one is there's zero waiting list. Normally, you'd pay for a slot in EarthRoamer's cue—it's typically seven to 10 months before you get your truck, build time included. This 12-valve Cummins-swapped Ford, meanwhile, is ready to go and has a little less than 52,000 miles on the odometer.