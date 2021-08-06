Five Never-Used, Never-Titled 2015 Bentley Mulsanne Limos Are for Sale

It's pretty regular we find ourselves writing about an opportunity to buy a barely used, rare vehicle, here in the car blogging world. Usually, though, they're being sold on an auction site like Bring a Trailer—not by a manufacturer. Bentley has announced that it's got five totally untouched Mulsanne Grand Limousines that were ordered bespoke, built and then never even registered. That was back in 2015, so Bentley has presumably got bored of whoever it was that wanted them and is now offering all five cars up for sale. You could buy 'em if you like the idea of contacting Bentley about a car even it's not willing to put a ballpark price on. The regular Mulsanne starts around $318,000 so just keep extrapolating up from there, I guess.

Bentley

There are five available, although only one's been photographed. This is the Silver Frost over Moroccan Blue paintwork and there's also Damson over Black Crystal, Onyx over Candy Red, Rubino Red over Light Gazelle and one that's entirely in Black Sapphire. Each car has a custom interior to match with paired leather colors, and even the drinks cabinet—of course, there is a drinks cabinet—is impeccably matched. Bentley's very keen to point out this limo conversion isn't just a clumsy stretch job. It took time making sure the extra meter of length was integrated into the Mulsanne's general shape so it's clear this is a luxury car, not something you can club together with the rest of the PA and hire for the kids to rock up to prom in. The cars have all got a 6.75-liter, twin-turbo V8 that will deliver 505 horsepower, to the delight of your chauffeur, and the 21-inch wheels are unique to these five models, as is a special plinth on the trunk mascot that says "Coachbuilt by Mulliner."

Bentley