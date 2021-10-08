Legality Is the Only Limit When Bentley Customizes Your Car

Customization: the act of personalizing a material item or experience to suit your tastes and needs in order to set it apart from all the other mass-produced items and experiences available to members of the sweaty hoi polloi. It's an approach you'd never think to bring to certain automakers, but for Bentley, it's all part of the portfolio.

In fact, Bentley has its own customizations team called Mulliner—there for when looking through Bentley's own order books and online configurators just isn't enough. Behind ornate doors (I just made this up) and down a hallway flanked by white-gloved butlers (I also just made this up) is a totally bespoke service that allows you to make your Bentley truly yours. And there seem to be very, very few limitations to what you can do. Recently, I sat down with Paul Williams, Bentley's director of Mulliner and motorsports—also known as The Guy With The Fun Job—to find out more about it.

It Started With Horses

To start, "Mulliner" isn't something Bentley just pulled out of a hat. The Mulliner name has been around since the 1500s and became known as a saddlemaker in the 1700s, according to Williams. From there, it went on to building coaches for horse carriages (hence a "coachbuilder") in the 1800s. The first time Mulliner and Bentley crossed paths was in 1923—four years after Bentley Motors was established—on a Bentley 3 Litre.