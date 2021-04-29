PSA: Do Not Bedazzle Your Airbag With Rhinestones Because It's Dangerous

Faulty Takata airbags have been behind one of the biggest recall campaigns in automotive history, having killed dozens and injured hundreds worldwide. Mishandled propellant can make some recalled airbags more explosive than intended, accidentally turning safety devices into dangerous shrapnel bombs. But while Takata drove itself into bankruptcy replacing its hazardous inflators, some drivers are out there turning perfectly safe airbags into claymore mines of their own creation, using tacky rhinestone decor bought off the internet.

Listed for sale on sites like AliExpress and eBay are a variety of stick-on "bling" steering wheel decorations, consisting of sticky-backed strips of rhinestones fitted for wheels ranging from Jeep to Mercedes-Benz and Mini. These stick-on pseudo-gemstones are hazardous for the simple reason of being cheaply made, almost certainly fragile items laid over the top of an explosive. Should the airbag deploy, its charge will likely fling the cover open with enough force to separate the stones from the cover, tossing them around the cabin and into the occupants. Now, I'm no crash-safety expert, but these could potentially have fatal consequences.