Bentley Has Built 80,000 Continental GTs in 18 Years

Built on the old Jaguar XKR's all-aluminum platform, the rear-drive Speedback GT packs Jaguar's excellent 5.0-liter supercharged V8 tuned to 601 horsepower, and it takes 8,000+ hours to build by hand at the company's Silverstone headquarters.
Now ready for delivery, this highly customized German-market grand tourer is finished in Blue Moon with a black satin mesh grille, Elm Burr satinwood veneers, and "Tabak" tan leather interior. The customer also opted for the 19-inch wire wheels for the summer, the full winter kit, and most crucially, the drinks set housed underneath David Brown Automotive's signature picnic seat.
On the day of Bentley's 80,000 GT announcement, David Brown Automotive was happy to reveal to The Drive that they produce between three and five Speedback GTs a year, and for the rest of 2021, all available slots are sold. Personally, three to five seems a touch high to me considering that this blue one is supposed to be the 11th car finished in six years, yet at the end of the day, all that matters is that exclusivity is guaranteed.
