Bentley Has Built 80,000 Continental GTs in 18 Years

If you find yourself loaded with money and wishing to purchase a sporty GT layered with the finest leathers in the shire, England is always happy to help. Since 2003, one of the most popular options in this niche has come from Crewe, where Bentley has now built a whopping 80,000 Continental GTs so far. Fast cars with W12 and V8 engines in front of luxurious cabins featuring more stitches across their hides than a room full of ambitious BMX riders—that's what the GT is all about.

After three generations of this two-door success story, the 80,000th Continental ended up being a right-hand drive V8 finished in Orange Flame, with the optional Blackline and Styling specifications ticked as well. To celebrate the occasion, Bentley also rolled out its original 1952 Bentley R-Type Continental from the heritage fleet, the Mulliner-bodied coupé that was easily the fastest four-seater of its day with a top speed just shy of 120 mph.