2022 Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner: The Ultra-Luxury Version of an Ultra-Luxury Sedan

On the inside, Mulliner has expertly curated eight different tri-color interiors to choose from. Each featuring diamond-milled trim and hand-stitched seats featuring quilted diamonds consisting of exactly 712 stitches each. Bentley also says the quilting process here took it 18 entire months to develop. So, now we know what Bentley's been doing for this entire pandemic other than rake it in harder than it ever has before. Button-operated, veneered "picnic tables" behind the front seats let rear passengers prop up their laptops and do some work or, y'know, have a picnic.

Even the way the Flying Spur Mulliner's keys are presented is super fancy. They're leather-bound and come in a hand-crafted box that matches your specific car's interior, a bit like the boxes that come with expensive pieces of horology. Speaking of, the in-dash clock here was apparently sourced from Breitling.

Bentley has not released pricing but considering a "base" Flying Spur already starts north of $200,000, we'd estimate a Mulliner to exceed, $300,000.