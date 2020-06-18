This Kid Can Back Up a Trailer Better Than Most Adults

You know how they say that rain is "the great equalizer" when it comes to motor racing? Well, backing up a truck with a trailer hitched to it might just hold the same status when it comes to, er, truck things. Not very many people are truly good at it and novice attempts often end in some blend of frustration, embarrassment, and, in the worst cases, property damage.

Well, putting most adult truck owners to shame with his trailer-reversing skills is a kid named Kruz, who can be seen here taking his trailered-up Ram Power Wheels for a backward lap around the driveway with minimal issues and maximum confidence.