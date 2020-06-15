This Is What a Coolant Spill on an Active Race Track Can Cause

Before you all jump in the comments criticizing this dude's driving, the incident was actually caused by a coolant spill, a hazard which apparently caused that blue Cayman seen earlier in the video to spin-out as well. Like most fluids used in a motor vehicle, any kind of spill on an active race track can cause mayhem. Whether coolant, gasoline, or especially oil, any liquid that alters tire adhesion can cause a minor spin at best, to a huge "oh sh*t moment" at worst, as seen here on Tom Schippel's video.

From the video's description, "Coolant spilled on the track causing a slick track, I had to get out of the 'line' to slow down. The GT4 behind me went into a spin as he pressed the brakes passing me backward on the inside. The blue Porsche we pass on the straight also spun. Luckily no one was hurt!!"

Powered by a 4.0-liter flat-six pumping out 414 hp paired exclusively to a six-speed manual, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is Porsche's most extreme and expensive Cayman. Despite this, it does not have a semi-autonomous driving system that detects and avoids spilled coolant nor does it come with tires that are impervious to slippery, unexpected on-track liquids. That technology just hasn't been invented yet.

Be safe out there, folks.

