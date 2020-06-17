Boston Dynamics' Futuristic Robot Dog Can Be Yours for $75,000

If you've been scrolling through social media endlessly over the course of the pandemic, you've most likely seen the yellow four-legged robot built by former Google Alphabet-owned Boston Dynamics. This android has been the center of attention since a Boston Dynamics released a video of an early prototype more than 10 years ago, showing the world that it was possible for a robot to autonomously recover from ice slides, kicks, and even make its way back onto its feet from a fall. Now, the time has come where you can actually buy one.

Meet Spot, a dog-like robot who also happens to be a very good boy.

Spot is a quadruped robot built to handle a myriad of tasks, whether it be surveying a multi-floor building (yes, it can climb stairs), herding sheep through rough terrain (yes, it can get back up if it falls), or even help triage COVID-19 patients at your local hospital. And thanks to a seemingly limitless set of attachments, its use in the workplace can grow over time.